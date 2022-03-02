Denver girls advance to the semis with 58-51 win over Underwood

1999. Denver girls basketball head coach Joe Frost estimated he was probably in kindergarten around that time.

1999. John Elway and the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, "Millennium" by Backstreet Boys was the highest selling album, and "Star Wars: Episode I" was the highest grossing film at the box office.

1999. That was the year the Cyclone girls last won a game at the state tournament.

Until Wednesday.

In the late morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the 2021-22 Cyclones defeated the Underwood Eagles 58-51 in the 2A girls basketball state quarterfinals, achieving a feat that no Denver girls team had pulled off in 23 years: advance to the semis.

"This feels amazing," said senior Sydney Eggena, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "I'm honored to be a part of this team. We have a great coach who knows everything about basketball and pushes us every day and tells us all the right things to do. We're a really close-knit team that grinds every day for milestones."

Neither team scored for the first 2:29 of the game and after a basket by Eggena, the Cyclones fell behind 5-2. That score changed to 7-4 before a 7-0 run put Denver up 11-7. The two squads traded baskets the rest of the period with Denver holding a narrow 15-14 advantage heading into the second.

It was a shaky start to the next period for Denver as Underwood began with a 8-2 run to go up 22-17. The Cyclones battled back, however, as Eggena hit a driving layup to pull Denver back within 24-21 and hit a three-pointer with 3:18 before halftime to tie the game. Macy Matthias nailed a trey to put the Cyclones back in front with 1:05 to go before halftime before a made free throw by the Eagles made it 27-26 Denver entering the locker room.

The game remained tight in the third quarter. Underwood pulled ahead 33-30 before the Cyclones made a 9-3 run to go up 39-36. Reese Johnsons layup and ensuing foul shot put the Cyclones up 45-40 with 16 seconds left in the period, which is what the score remained entering the fourth.

Denver maintained a seven-point edge for much of the fourth quarter, but a made shot and ensuing free throw by Underwood got them as close as 51-48. A jumper and two free throws by Johnson returned the lead to seven with 1:34 left, however, and the Cyclones made their foul shots late to hold on for the win.

Prince was not playing on the Wells Fargo PA system when the final buzzer sounds, but the Denver Cyclones were still partying like it was 1999.

"I think we just played harder, honestly," said Johnson, who finished with a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds. "We were going for every rebound, we were doing better on defense too, we were getting more stops."

Hennessy joined Eggena and Johnson in double figures with 10 points, but it wasn't the offensive effort that won the game for the Cyclones. Frost agreed that the number one reason Denver won the game was pure grit.

"You look at the three girls that are in this room right now (Johnson, Eggena and Grace Hennessy) and they're tough," said Frost. "You can't always account for where points are going to come from, but you can count that people are going to be crashing the glass hard. They're going to be cutting, they're moving. Gritty, I think...is exactly the word. They're a gritty team."

The job's not done, of course. Denver will play in the semifinals at 11:45 on Friday for a shot at the state title game. The Cyclones will play No. 3 Central Lyon. Frost said his team will be ready when Friday comes.

But for the rest of Wednesday, he wanted his team to take the time to celebrate.

"...Enjoy this here," he said. "We're happy to be here, but we have big goals. Just enjoy it today, work hard tomorrow and Friday's going to be another battle."

