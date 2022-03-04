Denver falls to Central Lyon in 2A semis

The Denver Cyclones will not be going to their first state championship game since 1999. That doesn't change what this years team managed to accomplish.

The Cyclones finished their stay in Des Moines in the early afternoon on Friday with a 53-35 loss to Central Lyon. It sent the Lions to the 2A finals against Dike-New Hartford and sent Denver home.

Again, that doesn't diminish what the Cyclones achieved this season.

Denver entered the 2A state tournament as the No. 2 seed after losing just two games all season. Both losses were to DNH, the defending 2A champions. This was the first time since 2009 that Denver made it to the state tournament. It was the first time they won a game at state since 1999.

In other words, this years group accomplished a lot. They did it mostly on the backs of seniors Reese Johnson, Allison Bonnette, Sydney Eggena and Avery Forde, all of whom were starters. Head coach Joe Frost couldn't say enough about that group after the game was over.

"They've been awesome," he said. "They've done everything and more that I've asked them to do. This is a group of girls that you don't have to ask to be in a gym, they're just there. They've changed the culture and they did it with smiles on their faces and great personalities. You can tell pretty quickly how close this team is. What they've done for this community is...I can't put it into words right now. They've just done a whole lot. It's amazing what they've done."

The quartet spent four years in high school together, but have played with one another since the third grade. After taking the court one last time on Friday, Johnson expressed how much this years team meant.

"It was a really special team we had this year," she said, fighting back tears. "I don't think I've ever had that many laughs as a part of a team. It was just really special. I'll never forget the memories I made."

Part of a culture change, though, means expectations increase. Denver won't be an exception as they aim to keep momentum going. It will be tough to do that next year with four seniors departing, but Frost wants next years team to follow the example set by this years team.

"We've just got to stay hungry," he said. "Learn from these girls. The biggest thing is to learn from this older group. If you want to game plan and blueprint out how to do it, follow what they did. They did an amazing job of showing you how to be successful and how to do it the right way."

As for departing words from the senior class, Johnson kept it simple.

"Just enjoy it while it lasts," she said. "I know everyone says that, but you really don't know when it's going to be done. It goes by really quick."

