Denver edges Fairbank Wapsie Valley in tough test 45-38

Denver eventually plied victory away from Fairbank Wapsie Valley 45-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Denver as the first quarter ended.

The Cyclones kept a 22-19 half margin at the Warriors' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Denver and Fairbank Wapsie Valley locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

The Cyclones held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.