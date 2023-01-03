Denver edges Fairbank Wapsie Valley in tough test 45-38

Denver eventually plied victory away from Fairbank Wapsie Valley 45-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Denver as the first quarter ended.
The Cyclones kept a 22-19 half margin at the Warriors' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Denver and Fairbank Wapsie Valley locked in a 30-30 stalemate.
The Cyclones held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Denver and Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For results, click here.
