Denver earns solid win over Sumner-Fred 49-36

Denver put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sumner-Fred 49-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Denver faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Sumner-Fred took on Dunkerton on January 27 at Dunkerton High School. Click here for a recap
