Denver delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Vinton-Shellsburg 60-53

A tight-knit tilt turned in Denver's direction just enough to squeeze past Vinton-Shellsburg 60-53 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.
Denver's offense jumped to a 30-23 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the half.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 60-53 tie.
In recent action on January 11, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Denver took on Eldora South Hardin on January 11 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
