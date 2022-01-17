 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denver delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Vinton-Shellsburg 60-53

A tight-knit tilt turned in Denver's direction just enough to squeeze past Vinton-Shellsburg 60-53 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

Denver's offense jumped to a 30-23 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the half.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 60-53 tie.

In recent action on January 11, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Denver took on Eldora South Hardin on January 11 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

