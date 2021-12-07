Denver boys hold off DNH comeback for 45-42 win

The boys basketball game between Denver and Dike-New Hartford Tuesday night wasn't always pretty, but it sure ended up being exciting.

For a time, it looked like DNH could pick up their first win of the year with a massive upset of the 2A No. 3 Denver Cyclones. When the clock hit zero, however, DNH was still seeking its first win of the year while Denver was still undefeated as the Cyclones pulled off the 45-42 victory. DNH is 0-3 while Denver is 4-0.

Denver didn't score their first points until 2:16 remained in the opening quarter and the Wolverines led just 5-4 heading into the second period.

Trailing 15-10 in the second quarter, Eli Ricketts hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Cyclones up 16-15 with 40 seconds remaining before the half. Caylor Hoffer drained another three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining to stretch the Denver lead to 19-15 before Braxten Johnson of DNH hit a layup just before the buzzer to make it 19-17 at halftime.

The Cyclones seemed to get things rolling in the second half as they opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run to go up 31-17. Nathan Graves scored the Wolverines' first basket of the second half with 1:44 left in the third. That bucket, however, started and 8-0 run after Johnson and Benton Bixby hit a pair of three-pointers to close the gap to 31-25 heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was a wild, back and forth affair. Any time the Cyclones seemed to start separating themselves, the Wolverines would claw their way back. The final stretch came when Jacob Stockdale made a three-pointer with 1:21 remaining to pull DNH within one point, 43-42. Hoffer wen to the line with 30.1 seconds left and made both of his free throws to make it a 45-42 game for Denver. DNH got one more chance at it after two missed free throws by Denver, but the final three-point attempt at the buzzer was no good and Denver left the Cyclone Center victorious.

"I'm proud of our guys for battling through," said head coach Kyle Matthias. "It was a good, tight game. Dike is an outstanding program. (DNH head coach) Greg (Moore) is a great coach. I knew coming into this he was going to bring it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0