Delhi Maquoketa Valley's convoy passes Lisbon 39-29

Delhi Maquoketa Valley knocked off Lisbon 39-29 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 6.
Last season, Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Lisbon squared off with December 11, 2021 at Lisbon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
