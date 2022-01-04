Delhi Maquoketa Valley wins tense tussle with Alburnett 43-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Delhi Maquoketa Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Alburnett 43-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Pirates authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Delhi Maquoketa Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-25 lead over Alburnett.
The Wildcats and the Pirates battled to a standoff at 43-42 as the fifth quarter began.
