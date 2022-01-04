 Skip to main content
Delhi Maquoketa Valley wins tense tussle with Alburnett 43-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Delhi Maquoketa Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Alburnett 43-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Pirates authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Delhi Maquoketa Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-25 lead over Alburnett.

The Wildcats and the Pirates battled to a standoff at 43-42 as the fifth quarter began.

Recently on December 21 , Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared up on Central City in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

