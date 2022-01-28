Delhi Maquoketa Valley takes a toll on Alburnett 38-27

Delhi Maquoketa Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Alburnett 38-27 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett took on Springville on January 21 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Pirates started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over the Wildcats at the end of the first quarter.
