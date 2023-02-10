Delhi Maquoketa Valley showed it had the juice to douse Central City in a points barrage during a 68-26 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 10.

The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Central City played in a 43-42 game on December 21, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Troy Mills North Linn . Click here for a recap. Central City took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 31 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.

