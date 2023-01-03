 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delhi Maquoketa Valley pours it on Central City 65-28

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Delhi Maquoketa Valley put away Central City 65-28 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Central City played in a 43-42 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ronaldo officially unveiled at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News