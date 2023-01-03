Delhi Maquoketa Valley pours it on Central City 65-28

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Delhi Maquoketa Valley put away Central City 65-28 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Central City played in a 43-42 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 20, Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.