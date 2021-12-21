Delhi Maquoketa Valley pockets narrow victory over Central City 43-42

Delhi Maquoketa Valley upended Central City for a narrow 43-42 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 17, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Central City took on Arlington Starmont on December 17 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
