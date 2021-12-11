Delhi Maquoketa Valley buries Lisbon under avalanche of points 49-22

Delhi Maquoketa Valley didn't tinker around with Lisbon. A 49-22 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on December 7, Lisbon faced off against Arlington Starmont and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Monticello on December 2 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
