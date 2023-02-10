Decorah surfed the tension to ride to a 55-47 win over Waverly-Sr during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Decorah faced off on February 19, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Decorah faced off against Independence . For more, click here. Waverly-Sr took on Cresco Crestwood on February 3 at Cresco Crestwood High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.