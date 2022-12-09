 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decorah gives Charles City the business 71-19

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Decorah put away Charles City 71-19 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9.

Last season, Decorah and Charles City faced off on February 16, 2022 at Decorah High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Charles City faced off against Algona and Decorah took on Center Point CPU on December 3 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News