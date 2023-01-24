Decorah designs winning blueprint against Denver 71-54

Decorah grabbed a 71-54 victory at the expense of Denver in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Denver faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Decorah took on Charles City on January 13 at Decorah High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.