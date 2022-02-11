Decorah collects victory over Waverly-Sr 44-34

Playing with a winning hand, Decorah trumped Waverly-Sr 44-34 at Waverly-Sr on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, Waverly-Sr faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Decorah took on Charles City on January 29 at Decorah High School. Click here for a recap
