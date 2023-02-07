Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Central DeWitt 70-50 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport North squared off with January 25, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Davenport North faced off against Clinton . For results, click here. Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on January 26 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap.

