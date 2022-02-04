Davenport North tacks win on Clinton 64-26

Davenport North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton with an all-around effort during this 64-26 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
Davenport North fought to a 35-9 intermission margin at Clinton's expense.
The third quarter gave the Wildcats a 59-16 lead over the River Kings.
In recent action on January 22, Clinton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 28 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.