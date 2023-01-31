Davenport North rains down on Clinton 70-17

Davenport North earned its community's accolades after a 70-17 win over Clinton during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 64-26 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Clinton faced off against Davenport West . For results, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on January 24 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.