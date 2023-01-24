Davenport North pushes over Davenport Assumption 64-50

Davenport North tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Assumption 64-50 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Assumption faced off on February 8, 2022 at Davenport North High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
