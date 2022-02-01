Davenport North mauls Muscatine in strong showing 50-30

Davenport North's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 50-30 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport North faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Clinton on January 18 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport North an 18-4 lead over Muscatine.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.