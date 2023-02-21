It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Davenport North had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Ankeny 65-61 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Ankeny showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-4 advantage over Davenport North as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks took a 33-28 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-43 lead over Ankeny.

The Hawks rallied with an 18-17 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.

Recently on Feb. 10, Davenport North squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.