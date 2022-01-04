Davenport North flies high over Davenport Assumption 70-46

Davenport North's river of points eventually washed away Davenport Assumption in a 70-46 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.
Davenport North opened with a 16-12 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.
