Davenport North explodes past Muscatine 77-44

Davenport North dominated from start to finish in an imposing 77-44 win over Muscatine for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 15.
Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on December 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.