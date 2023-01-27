Davenport North explodes past Muscatine 68-16

Davenport North flexed its muscle and floored Muscatine 68-16 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Davenport North a 21-2 lead over Muscatine.
The Wildcats opened a massive 43-12 gap over the Muskies at the half.
Davenport North thundered to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-2 points differential.
