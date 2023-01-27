Davenport North explodes past Muscatine 68-16

Davenport North flexed its muscle and floored Muscatine 68-16 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 21-2 lead over Muscatine.

The Wildcats opened a massive 43-12 gap over the Muskies at the half.

Davenport North thundered to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-2 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.