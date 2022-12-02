Davenport North dances past Eldridge North Scott 70-53

Davenport North stretched out and finally snapped Eldridge North Scott to earn a 70-53 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Davenport North played in a 46-44 game on November 30, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
