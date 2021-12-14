Davenport Central pockets narrow victory over Bettendorf 48-41

Davenport Central wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-41 victory over Bettendorf on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 16-11 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

Davenport Central jumped in front of Bettendorf 40-34 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 8-7 in the last stanza.

