Davenport Central controls the action and Burlington in affair 61-19

Burlington had no answers as Davenport Central roared to a 61-19 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 7 , Davenport Central squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.