Davenport Assumption trips Muscatine in tenacious tussle 41-38

Davenport Assumption edged Muscatine in a close 41-38 encounter in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 7 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
