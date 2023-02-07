Davenport Assumption dismissed Davenport West by a 70-18 count in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Davenport West faced off on January 21, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

