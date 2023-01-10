 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption slides past Central DeWitt in fretful clash 58-54

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport Assumption wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-54 over Central DeWitt for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.

The last time Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption played in a 60-45 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 3, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport West in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News