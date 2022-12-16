Davenport Assumption rolls like thunder over Muscatine 72-35

Davenport Assumption earned its community's accolades after a 72-35 win over Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Muscatine played in a 45-38 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 12 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
