Yes, Davenport Assumption looked relaxed while edging Bettendorf, but no autographs please after its 52-43 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption faced off on January 11, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

In recent action on January 30, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central. Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 3 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.

