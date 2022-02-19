Davenport Assumption posts win at Wellman Mid-Prairie's expense 44-32

Davenport Assumption trucked Wellman Mid-Prairie on the road to a 44-32 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Knights opened with a 10-7 advantage over the Golden Hawks through the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption registered a 22-16 advantage at half over Wellman Mid-Prairie.
In recent action on February 12, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Davenport Assumption took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 12 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
