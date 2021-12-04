Davenport Assumption overcomes Keokuk in competitive affair 59-51

Davenport Assumption edged Keokuk in a close 59-51 encounter in Iowa girls basketball action on December 4.
Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 28-25 lead over Keokuk at the intermission.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Knights, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 31-26 fourth quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.