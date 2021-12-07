Davenport Assumption flies high over Davenport West 63-32

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport Assumption's 63-32 throttling of Davenport West at Davenport West High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on November 30, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on November 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
