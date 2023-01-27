Davenport Assumption dims lights on Clinton 56-28

Davenport Assumption's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 56-28 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Clinton squared off with December 3, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 20 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.
