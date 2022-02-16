Davenport Assumption delivers heart-wrenching defeat to West Liberty 39-37

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching West Liberty 39-37 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 16.
West Liberty took an 8-6 lead over Davenport Assumption heading to the half locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Knights and the Comets locked in a 25-25 stalemate.
Davenport Assumption avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-12 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on February 4, West Liberty faced off against Iowa City Regina and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on February 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
