Davenport Assumption delivers heart-wrenching defeat to West Liberty 39-37

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching West Liberty 39-37 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 16.

West Liberty took an 8-6 lead over Davenport Assumption heading to the half locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Knights and the Comets locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

Davenport Assumption avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-12 stretch over the final quarter.

