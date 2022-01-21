Davenport Assumption darts by Davenport West in easy victory 57-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport Assumption's 57-24 throttling of Davenport West at Davenport West High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.