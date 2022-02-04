Davenport Assumption collects skin-tight win against Eldridge North Scott 47-45

Davenport Assumption topped Eldridge North Scott 47-45 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.

Eldridge North Scott showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over Davenport Assumption as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, Eldridge North Scott controlled the pace, taking a 26-21 lead into intermission.

The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.