Davenport Assumption collects skin-tight win against Eldridge North Scott 47-45

Davenport Assumption topped Eldridge North Scott 47-45 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
Eldridge North Scott showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over Davenport Assumption as the first quarter ended.
Through the early stages of the affair, Eldridge North Scott controlled the pace, taking a 26-21 lead into intermission.
The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.