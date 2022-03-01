Dallas Center-Grimes mauls Van Horne Benton in strong showing 64-38

Impressive was a ready adjective for Dallas Center-Grimes' 64-38 throttling of Van Horne Benton for an Iowa girls basketball victory on March 1.

Dallas Center-Grimes jumped in front of Van Horne Benton 19-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs' shooting darted to a 36-22 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Dallas Center-Grimes' determination showed as it carried a 43-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

