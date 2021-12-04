Dallas Center-Grimes darts by Van Horne Benton in easy victory 60-27

Dallas Center-Grimes dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-27 victory over Van Horne Benton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Mustangs jumped in front of the Bobcats 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs' offense took charge to a 27-11 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Dallas Center-Grimes thundered over Van Horne Benton 43-22 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.