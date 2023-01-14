 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cresco Crestwood slips past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-51

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cresco Crestwood did just enough to beat Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-51 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 14.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley started on steady ground by forging a 20-10 lead over Cresco Crestwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 30-19 gap on the Cadets heading into the locker room.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped a tight margin over Cresco Crestwood as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took a 22-14 rally, but the Cadets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 6, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against La Porte City Union. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

