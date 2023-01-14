Cresco Crestwood slips past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-51

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cresco Crestwood did just enough to beat Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-51 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 14.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley started on steady ground by forging a 20-10 lead over Cresco Crestwood at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 30-19 gap on the Cadets heading into the locker room.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped a tight margin over Cresco Crestwood as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
It took a 22-14 rally, but the Cadets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
