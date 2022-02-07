Cresco Crestwood mauls Oelwein in strong showing 58-26

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cresco Crestwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-26 explosion on Oelwein in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
