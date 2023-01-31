Cresco Crestwood dominates Charles City 73-37

Cresco Crestwood's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Charles City 73-37 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Cresco Crestwood and Charles City faced off on January 28, 2022 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Charles City faced off against Greene North Butler . Click here for a recap. Cresco Crestwood took on Waterloo Columbus on January 26 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

