Convincing fashion: Vinton-Shellsburg handles South Tama County 81-28

South Tama County had no answers as Vinton-Shellsburg roared to an 81-28 victory at South Tama County High on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, South Tama County faced off against Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 11 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
