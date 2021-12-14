Convincing fashion: Osage handles Greene North Butler 47-18

Osage didn't tinker around with Greene North Butler. A 47-18 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Osage faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on December 7 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.
Osage's shooting jumped to an 18-6 lead over Greene North Butler at halftime.
