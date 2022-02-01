Convincing fashion: Jesup handles La Porte City Union 55-21

Jesup swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush La Porte City Union 55-21 on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, La Porte City Union faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Jesup took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 27 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.