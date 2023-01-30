Convincing fashion: Jesup handles Aplington-Parkersburg 71-43

Jesup recorded a big victory over Aplington-Parkersburg 71-43 on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 56-51 game on January 3, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck . Click here for a recap. Jesup took on Le Grand East Marshall on January 24 at Jesup High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.